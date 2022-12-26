first alert weather

Cool, Cloudy Weather Continues Monday Morning Across South Florida

Monday will begin the process as highs bounce into the mid-60s under cloudy skies. While most remain dry, look for a stray shower or two tomorrow.

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Light rain is working through South Florida this morning as cloudy skies and cool conditions are still hanging on in the forecast for a bit longer.

Lows are starting out in the mid and upper 40s but we should warm up and reach the low 60s.

Overcast skies are still expected with afternoon showers passing.

Tonight, we remain chilly but not as cold. Cloudy conditions remain with a stray shower and overnight temps dip into the mid and upper 50s. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tuesday, the clouds and rain chances end as the skies start clearing. Highs return to the upper 60s and low 70s. 

The warming trend is expected through the end of this week and into the first of the year.

Local

Christmas Dec 25

What's Open on Christmas Day Across South Florida

Florida 20 hours ago

Crocodiles Make Comeback With Major Increase Across Florida

Temps for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day could be in the low to mid-80s, approaching the 2015 record for Dec. 31, which currently holds at 84 degrees.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us