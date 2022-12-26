Cool, Cloudy Weather Continues Monday Morning Across South Florida

Light rain is working through South Florida this morning as cloudy skies and cool conditions are still hanging on in the forecast for a bit longer.

Lows are starting out in the mid and upper 40s but we should warm up and reach the low 60s.

Overcast skies are still expected with afternoon showers passing.

Tonight, we remain chilly but not as cold. Cloudy conditions remain with a stray shower and overnight temps dip into the mid and upper 50s.

Tuesday, the clouds and rain chances end as the skies start clearing. Highs return to the upper 60s and low 70s.

The warming trend is expected through the end of this week and into the first of the year.

Temps for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day could be in the low to mid-80s, approaching the 2015 record for Dec. 31, which currently holds at 84 degrees.