Cool, Dry Weekend Follows Recent Cold Front in South Florida

Saturday afternoon’s highs will settle near 80 as northwest winds usher in dry, comfortable air with very low relative humidity readings

By Ryan Phillips

Cooler than average temperatures will be the rule this weekend as high pressure settles behind our most recent cold front.

Saturday afternoon’s highs will settle near 80 as northwest winds usher in dry, comfortable air with very low relative humidity readings.

The downside to this comes in the form of enhanced wildfire risk for the entirety of the weekend.

Sunny and pleasant conditions will continue into Sunday as morning lows settle into the upper 50s, likely for the last time this season.

The afternoon will also be one to savor as highs reach the upper 70s with north to northeast winds.

However, a wind shift will lead to warmer weather next week as highs return to the lower and middle 80s.

South Florida’s forecast will remain dry through Wednesday.

