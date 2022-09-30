Cool Temperatures, Steady Breeze Across South Florida After Ian's Impacts

Ian is well off the northeast coast of Florida and we are feeling the northwest winds behind the system.

Temperatures are much cooler early Friday with even some upper-60s working into the viewing area! Humidity is way down too.

Highs this afternoon will stay in the upper-80s with a steady northwest breeze continuing.

Keep in mind we still have a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory.

We will see pleasant mornings and typical afternoon numbers right through the weekend. Humidity will remain reasonable so enjoy some outdoor time if you can.

We stay pretty much rain free for much of next week too as we finally introduce the chance of a storm by Thursday.