Cool Temps, Clear Skies Saturday as Rain Chances Remain Low

It is a cool and clear morning for South Florida as we begin Saturday with temperatures the low 60s across the area.

We’ll keep the clear sky through the day today with highs reaching into the mid and upper 70s.

Tonight, another comfortable evening is expected. Lows fall into the mid-60s under a clear sky.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Sunday remains mostly dry and highs hang out in the upper 70s. Rain chances remain low for the weekend but by Sunday night there is a chance for a possible shower to creep back into the forecast.

Temperatures are set to remain seasonable through this week with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s with low rain chances.