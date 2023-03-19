first alert weather

Cooler, Cloudy Sunday in South Florida as Rain Chances Increase to Start Work Week

By Llarisa Abreu

NBC Universal, Inc.

Expect a mostly cloudy and cooler Sunday as a cold front drops into the region.  

The chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will gradually increase throughout the day and it should turn unsettled by this afternoon/evening.  

Showers linger to start off the week.

We kept rain chances to a 70% on Monday as drier air pushes into South Florida Tuesday and Wednesday.  

Temperatures will return to seasonable numbers by early next week.

