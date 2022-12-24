South Florida Sees Coldest Day of the Year Saturday as Temps Continue to Drop

The much-anticipated arctic front pushed through South Florida yesterday evening.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with sunny breaks north and a chilly high of 61°. Wind chills will be in the 50s all day, but it should be dry.

Christmas Eve sees temperatures falling through the 50s and into the 40s by midnight as wind chills drop through the 40s and into the 30s.

Miami officially fell below 50 degrees this morning, registering 48 degrees this past hour. That's the first time below 50 degrees since January 31st of this year when the low was 49 degrees! #FLwx — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 24, 2022

A few showers may sneak in Saturday evening, but there’s a better chance for showers Sunday for our southern areas.

Broward County should hopefully remain rain free.

The high on Christmas Day is only 56° meaning it will feel like the 40s all day and then back into the 30s on Sunday night.