Cooler, Dry Weather Continues Through Weekend in South Florida

Temperatures will remain below average from beginning to end.

By Ryan Phillips

The forecast pattern will remain cool, comfortable and sunny through the weekend as high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico controls the local weather pattern.

With the absence of an ocean breeze for the next few days, temperatures will remain below average from beginning to end.

While not record-breaking, overnight lows for most will settle in the upper 40s as afternoon highs peak in the lower 70s.

In preparation for the cold temperatures, Broward County issued a Cold Weather Emergency from 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday and from 6 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. People who are homeless were advised to report to designated pick-up and/or shelter locations for transportation or access to cold-night shelters.

Pick-up spots:

  • Salvation Army
    1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL (6:30 p.m.)
  • Northeaster Transit Center
    Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, FL (6:30 P.M.)

Shelters:

  • Broward Outreach Center
    2056 Scott Street, Hollywood, FL
  • Salvation Army
    1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • Central Homeless Assistance Center
    920 N. W. 7th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • North Homeless Assistance Center
    1700 Blount Road, Pompano Beach, FL

Temperatures will slowly warm next week, returning to the lower 80s by Wednesday.

An appreciable stretch of dry weather will remain in place until late next week when rain shower chances make a brief appearance on Thursday.

