Cooler, Dry Weather Continues Through Weekend in South Florida

The forecast pattern will remain cool, comfortable and sunny through the weekend as high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico controls the local weather pattern.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR FIRST ALERT DOPPLER 6000 FORECAST

With the absence of an ocean breeze for the next few days, temperatures will remain below average from beginning to end.

While not record-breaking, overnight lows for most will settle in the upper 40s as afternoon highs peak in the lower 70s.

In preparation for the cold temperatures, Broward County issued a Cold Weather Emergency from 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday and from 6 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. People who are homeless were advised to report to designated pick-up and/or shelter locations for transportation or access to cold-night shelters.

Pick-up spots:

Salvation Army

1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL (6:30 p.m.)

1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL (6:30 p.m.) Northeaster Transit Center

Corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, FL (6:30 P.M.)

Shelters:

Broward Outreach Center

2056 Scott Street, Hollywood, FL

2056 Scott Street, Hollywood, FL Salvation Army

1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL

1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL Central Homeless Assistance Center

920 N. W. 7th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL

920 N. W. 7th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL North Homeless Assistance Center

1700 Blount Road, Pompano Beach, FL

Temperatures will slowly warm next week, returning to the lower 80s by Wednesday.

An appreciable stretch of dry weather will remain in place until late next week when rain shower chances make a brief appearance on Thursday.