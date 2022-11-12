first alert weather

Cooler, Foggy Morning Saturday as Rain Chances Pick Up for Later Part of Day

By Chelsea Ambriz

Saturday we will see pockets of dense fog around the inland areas of South Florida, but that should lift as the sun rises.

Temperatures will be seasonable and in the mid-70s to start the day.

A cold front is beginning to approach the area and there could be a few more showers and storms in the afternoon ahead of the boundary.

There will still be a lot of dry time this afternoon, but anticipate a few passing showers throughout the second half of the day.

Highs will reach into the mid and upper 80s, which is still slightly above average for this time of year.

After dark, most of the activity should calm down and Saturday night will be a mild evening.

Overnight lows will fall back into the low 70s and the breeze will start to become more northerly as the weak front passes.

Sunday will be a nice day with lower humidity lower chances for passing showers. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

We’ll keep the drier stretch into next week with late week showers returning as another front approaches.

