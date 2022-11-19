first alert weather

Cooler Temps, Cloudy Skies Saturday as Rain Chances Increase to Start Work Week

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Saturday begins with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day Saturday, but rain should hold off for the first half of the day.

Highs will remain in the low 80s.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Later in the day, showers could start as a stalled front starts moving back to the north and a cold front pushes south.

Sunday will be the wetter day of the weekend with showers expected. Highs remain in the low 80s with showers continuing into Monday.

The week starts off soggy, but should start drying out as we head closer to Thursday – just in time for Thanksgiving!

Local

only on 6 9 hours ago

Surveillance Video Captures Gunshots in Deadly Miami Gardens Shooting

Broward County 13 hours ago

Volunteer Effort Brings Relief to the Needy for Thanksgiving

Thursday looks warm with highs in the mid-80s and low rain chances.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us