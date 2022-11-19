Cooler Temps, Cloudy Skies Saturday as Rain Chances Increase to Start Work Week

Saturday begins with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day Saturday, but rain should hold off for the first half of the day.

Highs will remain in the low 80s.

Later in the day, showers could start as a stalled front starts moving back to the north and a cold front pushes south.

Sunday will be the wetter day of the weekend with showers expected. Highs remain in the low 80s with showers continuing into Monday.

The week starts off soggy, but should start drying out as we head closer to Thursday – just in time for Thanksgiving!

Thursday looks warm with highs in the mid-80s and low rain chances.