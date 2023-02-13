Cooler Temps, Gusty Winds Take Over South Florida to Start Work Week

Cooler air has taken over South Florida and will stick around for the next few days.

This morning, under partly cloudy skies we’ll fall out of the low 60s and into the mid to upper 50s just around sunrise.

Today will feature refreshing conditions, with winds remaining gusty this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s with sunshine.

By Tuesday morning, we’ll fall back into the 50s for another chilly start.

We’ll start the warming trend with highs by the afternoon in the upper 70s while still remaining comfortable and seasonable for this time of year.

Wednesday ends the cooler and refreshing stretch as highs reach back in the 80s to end the week.

Friday could even have record highs before a cold front comes through just in time for the long weekend.