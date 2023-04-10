Cooler Temps, Higher Rain Chances in South Florida Following Front

Your Monday is going to feel a little different.

A front has recently pushed through and you'll notice the cooler temperatures and showers working back into the forecast by mid-morning.

This is not a good beach day either as winds are expected to get quite gusty as the day wears on.

We have a high risk of rip currents, a high surf advisory and a small craft advisory in play through Wednesday.

Our cold front will slowly work back into our region as a warm front this week will keep showers and a few storms in the forecast right into Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like we finally dry out late week and into the weekend.

Temperatures remain in the upper-70s to low-80s for much of the week with mid-80s and more sunshine for the weekend.