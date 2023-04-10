first alert weather

Cooler Temps, Higher Rain Chances in South Florida Following Front

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Your Monday is going to feel a little different.

A front has recently pushed through and you'll notice the cooler temperatures and showers working back into the forecast by mid-morning.

This is not a good beach day either as winds are expected to get quite gusty as the day wears on.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

We have a high risk of rip currents, a high surf advisory and a small craft advisory in play through Wednesday.

Our cold front will slowly work back into our region as a warm front this week will keep showers and a few storms in the forecast right into Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like we finally dry out late week and into the weekend.

Local

gas prices 12 mins ago

Gas Prices Surge in South Florida Tying 2023 Highs

Florida 14 hours ago

3rd Young Suspect Arrested After Killings of 3 Teens in Florida

Temperatures remain in the upper-70s to low-80s for much of the week with mid-80s and more sunshine for the weekend. 

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherSouth FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us