Cooler Temps, Less Humidity Sunday as Rain Chances Remain Low to Start Work Week

By Chelsea Ambriz

Sunday will have much less humidity with a lot more lasting sunshine.

The cold front has returned a north wind and slightly drier air.

Highs today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but we should top out in the mid-80s.

As a bit of moisture lingers south, the Keys might see a brief shower or two.

Otherwise, the rest of the area should remain mostly dry.

Tonight, cooler conditions will return briefly as temperatures fall into the upper 60s with low humidity.

The dry stretch is expected to last into this week.

The next front sets up and looks to start bringing back showers by the second half of the week.

