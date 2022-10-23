Cooler Temps, No Rain as Dolphins Gear Up to Take on Steelers for Sunday Night Football

Sunday morning will be cozy with low humidity and temperatures comfortably sitting near 70 degrees with clear conditions will take us through the rest of the day.

Sunday afternoon will remain pleasant.

We are looking at clear skies with no rain chances and highs in the mid-80s. Humidity is also set to remains low and it should be a nice afternoon and evening.

The forecast for the evening remains great.

The temperatures will fall through the upper 70s with clear conditions and a bit of light wind.

There is a chance for an isolated shower Monday and Tuesday, but most of the area should still remain rain-free.

Highs will sit seasonably in the mid-80s.