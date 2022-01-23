first alert weather

Coolest Temperatures of the Season Expected Monday in South Florida

By Ryan Phillips

The chilliest night in nearly a year is on deck for South Florida as widespread 40s settle in for low temperatures by Monday morning. While not record-breaking, these readings will be the coldest that we’ve experienced this winter season.

Where Sunday lacked sunshine thanks to the abundant cloud cover, Monday will bring a return to bright skies.

However, temperatures will continue to trend below average as highs struggle to reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday will bring a rapid turnaround as lows dip into the mid-50s and highs jumping into the mid-70s.

The forecast will remain dry until Wednesday when showers, and maybe a storm, return to the forecast.

Late in the week, another system will be on the way to the area to, yet again, knock temperatures below average for Saturday and Sunday.

