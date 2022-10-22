first alert weather

Crisp Temps, Clear Skies as Rain Chances, Humidity Remain Low for the Weekend

By Chelsea Ambriz

The disturbance that has been sitting in South Florida finally moves far enough away that we start to see clear skies this weekend.

The morning remains mostly clear with just a few clouds, but the air will be crisp with lower humidity and temperatures dropping near 70 degrees.

Most of the rain chances will be minimal as mostly sunny skies return.

Highs for Saturday reach back into the low to mid-80s with low humidity.

We will see wind mainly from the north with only a slim chance for a passing shower, but most of us won’t see rain this weekend.

The weather for the Dolphins game on Sunday looks fabulous.

Temperatures remain in the mid-80s for the afternoon and humidity is set to remain low so it will be a comfortable afternoon.

South Florida should remain dry all weekend.

