Drier Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Potentially Wet Weekend

South Florida looks like it will catch a break when it comes to rain the forecast Wednesday - but that all could change by the time the weekend comes around.

Wednesday looks like a carbon copy of Tuesday with low rain chances, a breeze and highs in the low 90s. Winds will certainly be down, but feels like temperatures will be high again, topping out above 100.

Whatever rain the area gets will likely occur during the first half of the day. The forecast will look similar for the rest of the week.

Shower and storm chances rise this weekend and into early next week with highs again near average, topping out in the low 90s.