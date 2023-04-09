first alert weather

Dry, Comfortable Start to Easter Sunday as Rain Chances Increase Throughout Afternoon

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

It will actually be a comfortable start to Easter Sunday!

Temperatures are in the low 70s with mostly clear skies and it will be a dry morning before the rain starts working in by the afternoon.

This afternoon we can expect widely scattered, heavy rain that will start after 2 p.m.

Not everyone will see rain at the same time, but everyone will have the risk for some thunderstorms to move through.

It’ll be a hot and humid afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

The evening will be a wet one, but overnight the rain should fall apart as lows fall into the low 70s.

We aren’t done with the rain, however.

The risk for rain stays in our forecast every day this week. A very unsettled pattern will give the chance for daily activity and will keep our temperatures lower and closer to 80 degrees.

Mid-week will also feature highs staying in the upper 70s.

