Dry Saturday Leads To Wet Sunday in South Florida

Saturday’s sunshine will give way to Sunday’s showers as the weather forecast turns wet for the second half of the weekend.
With the approach of a cold front tomorrow, clouds and showers will linger for a good portion of the day.
But by the late-afternoon, showers will end as skies work towards clearing out following our latest cold front.
Expect highs in the mid-70s Sunday before morning lows drop to the upper 50s Monday morning. Sunshine makes a glorious return to start the work week with highs in the lower 70s with low humidity.
Sadly, this cool spell will be short-lived as temperatures return to near-normal levels as the week goes on.
Breezy to windy conditions will come back Tuesday, carrying through much of the week. This change will trigger dangerous marine and surf conditions through Friday.