Dry, Slightly Cooler Morning Saturday as Humidity Expected to Remain Low

It is the first day of October and temperatures are slightly below average for this time of year.

Saturday will start with temperatures in the low 70s and warm up to a comfortable 86 degrees.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across the area with humidity staying low.

Over the next few days, we should remain mainly dry with the lower humidity.

By the later half of the week, we could see the next chance for an isolated storm.

Ian is now a post-tropical cyclone with rain continuing in the Appalachian region.

There are no additional tropical impacts for South Florida at this time.