Dry, Sunny Morning Monday as Rain Chances Remain Low to Begin Work Week

This week kicks off with mainly dry skies. More sunshine will be featured today as highs reach back into the mid and upper 80s.

Tonight should remain cool with lows falling back into the upper 60s and low 70s and that should last through Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, the rain chances remain at bay with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The chance for rain remains low through midweek. Rain chances slowly start returning as we head into the end of the week and next weekend.

The tropics have two areas to watch.

One area closer to Africa still remains at a 70% chance of development over the next five days, but the tropical wave several hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 40% of development.