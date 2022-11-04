Expect a Cooler, Drier End to the Workweek in South Florida

Our front has passed and it is a little cooler and less humid out there.

Instead of the morning temperatures near 80 with highs near 90 that we had just two days ago, look for morning numbers near 70 and highs in the mid-80s.

You'll likely appreciate the breeze as well — unless boating and beaching are in your future.

Seas are running a little high and we will see a high risk of rip currents. Rain chances will be low to round out the week, coming in at around 10%.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The breeze will be with us all weekend along with a few passing showers too.

Morning numbers will range from 70-75 with highs in the mid-80s. Higher than normal seas and a high risk of rip currents will extend into early next week.

We have what I like to call "model confusion" for next week. Some models develop a low and bring it close to South Florida and others are not as bullish with this scenario.

Nonetheless, we will likely see higher rain chances into next week. We will keep rain chances in the 40% range for now.