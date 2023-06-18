A wet and stormy Father's Day awaits South Florida

Happy Father’s Day!

Strong storms have been tracking across the everglades this morning, moving west to east. Heavy rain and frequent lightning have been the main features of the storms.

More thunderstorm activity remains in the Father’s Day forecast, with localized flooding as the main threat but wind and waterspouts are possible as the storms hit the sea breeze.

Today Heat Advisories are in place for The Keys until 5 PM – heat index values will get between 108-112 through the afternoon.

The rest of the area isn’t under an advisory as of this morning but it’ll still be a muggy and hot day between thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 degrees and heat index values will hover around 100.

Monday, storm chances are lower but still remain. Activity will develop after 2 pm with mostly sunny conditions between storms. It’ll be hot again, with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the low triple digits (around 100-102).

We stay with a daily chance for a passing storm this week and the tropics are interesting.

WATCHING THE TROPICS

The wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands is up to a 70% chance of development within the next 2 days and a 90% chance of development within the next 7 days.

This means a tropical depression is likely to develop within the next few days and would be named Bret. This wave is moving west at 15-20 mph into the environment that is favorable for strengthening.