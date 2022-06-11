Expect a Sunny Morning and Rainy Afternoon in South Florida

A mostly sunny start to our Saturday with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Rain chances return to this afternoon's forecast with the potential of heavy rain again this afternoon.

Because of this, a flood watch remains in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade until midnight tonight.

Storms will be scattered this afternoon through early evening.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Highs today reach the upper 80s but feel like the 90s.

Drier skies will arrive as we round out our weekend as Saharan dust works in.

This brings our rain chances down to 20% tomorrow and 10% for the beginning of the work week.

Hot and hazy conditions will last for an extended period, allowing for highs to reach the 90s.