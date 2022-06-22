Expect Breezy, Less Humid Air Across South Florida

We will battle a few passing showers for your Wednesday, but overall, you will likely approve of the forecast.
You'll notice a pleasant breeze, a little less humidity and below-average temperatures.
Average highs this time of the year come in around 90 but we may struggle to get out of the mid-80s.
Temperatures rebound Thursday and Friday but rain chances remain low. Look for highs around 90 with only a 10% chance of rain.
Rain chances go way up this weekend with Sunday looking the most unsettled of the two days. It'll feel like the rainy season all over again!
