Expect Breezy, Less Humid Air Across South Florida

We will battle a few passing showers for your Wednesday, but overall, you will likely approve of the forecast.

You'll notice a pleasant breeze, a little less humidity and below-average temperatures.

Average highs this time of the year come in around 90 but we may struggle to get out of the mid-80s.

Temperatures rebound Thursday and Friday but rain chances remain low. Look for highs around 90 with only a 10% chance of rain.

Rain chances go way up this weekend with Sunday looking the most unsettled of the two days. It'll feel like the rainy season all over again!