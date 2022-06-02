first alert weather

Expect Heavy Rain, Possible Flooding Across South Florida Amid Tropical Storm Watch

We may start out dry on Friday, but it looks like conditions degrade through the day

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida is going to be in for some wet weather in the coming days according to a Tropical Storm Watch and Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The Tropical Storm Watch comes after Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed Thursday evening and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flooding to South Florida over the weekend.

The Tropical Storm Watch for South Florida is in effect until further notice and includes a Flood Watch for coastal Miami-Dade and a Flood Advisory for Broward.

As residents across South Florida prepare for the potential flooding, the Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management has issued flood safety reminders for the weekend which can be found here.

Some parts of South Florida could see as much as five inches of rain over the course of the system's impact. But rainfall forecasts are trending up with a model output of as much as 10 inches in metro South Florida, according to NBC 6 Hurricane Specialist John Morales.

Winds will gust as well, quite possibly 30-40 mph or slightly higher. 

With impending flooding and winds, it is advised that residents try to stay indoors as much as possible.

Sunday will offer up much more sunshine with a 30-40% chance of showers and storms. It'll be hot too with highs potentially eclipsing 90 degrees.

