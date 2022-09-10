Expected Higher Rain Chances Sunday Afternoon Across South Florida

Saturday ended up being a very nice day across South Florida with much lower rain chances than the last couple of days.

Sunday should be decent with just slightly higher rain chances – up to 40% - mainly in the afternoon.

The beaches will have lower rain chances and western areas will have higher rain chances. Expect a high of 92° with feels-like temps 105°+.

Rain chances will steadily increase each day next week. 50% Monday, 60% Tuesday, 70% Wednesday & Thursday.

There are no areas of interest in the tropics at this time as Earl continues to lift away to the north.

We’ll watch the next wave coming off the coast of Africa for possible development next week, but there are no models that show any reason for us to be concerned here in South Florida.

Amazing words considering today is the historical peak of hurricane season.