Expect Isolated Storms Sunday as Rain Chances Increase Throughout Work Week

The Keys should expect a few isolated storms Sunday morning as another isolated storm makes its way along the coast for the morning hours.

This afternoon storm chances are mainly inland and in western parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Highs are likely to reach 92° but continue to feel well over 100°.

Monday, the storm chances increase but the areas impacted most will remain inland and in western areas. Highs stick around in the low 90s.

The tropics are much quieter with no immediate area to monitor.