Flash Flood Warning Issued for Broward County

A front will edge closer on Friday and this will likely spark scattered showers and thunderstorms

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Broward County on Thursday night.

The warning lasts until midnight and covers Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie and more.

After a cooler start to the work week, South Florida will see both an increase in rain chances and temperatures to end the week and into the weekend.

A front will edge closer on Friday and this will likely spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. Easily half of us could see rain as temperatures remain mild. Morning 60s will turn into afternoon upper 70s.

This same front will push through this weekend and bring some slightly cooler weather. We may see lingering showers Saturday with Sunday looking to be the driest of the weekend.

Cooler morning 50s and afternoon low 70s return for the start of the week.

