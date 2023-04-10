Flood Advisory Issued for Portion of Miami-Dade, Broward: Track Rain on Doppler 6000

As heavy rain continues Monday, a flood advisory was issued for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The advisory in Broward lasts until 8:15 p.m., and the one in Miami-Dade lasts until 10 p.m.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for southern Broward County until 8:15 pm... this includes Hollywood, Miramar and Pembroke Pines. Locally heavy rainfall may cause isolated pockets of flooding. Never drive through water of an unknown depth. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/mCBeFRe7OY — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) April 10, 2023

The NWS issued a flash flood warning for parts of Miami-Dade County. Major flooding was reported Monday in downtown Miami.

Drivers were advised to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads.

We have a high risk of rip currents, a high surf advisory and a small craft advisory in play through Wednesday.

Our cold front will slowly work back into our region as a warm front this week will keep showers and a few storms in the forecast right into Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like we finally dry out late week and into the weekend.

Temperatures remain in the upper-70s to low-80s for much of the week with mid-80s and more sunshine for the weekend.