Flood Advisory Issued for Portion of Miami-Dade, Broward: Track Rain on Doppler 6000

Drivers were advised to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads.

By Adam Berg and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

As heavy rain continues Monday, a flood advisory was issued for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The advisory in Broward lasts until 8:15 p.m., and the one in Miami-Dade lasts until 10 p.m.

The NWS issued a flash flood warning for parts of Miami-Dade County. Major flooding was reported Monday in downtown Miami.

We have a high risk of rip currents, a high surf advisory and a small craft advisory in play through Wednesday.

Our cold front will slowly work back into our region as a warm front this week will keep showers and a few storms in the forecast right into Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like we finally dry out late week and into the weekend.

Temperatures remain in the upper-70s to low-80s for much of the week with mid-80s and more sunshine for the weekend. 

