first alert weather

Flash Flood Warning Issued for Portion of Miami-Dade County: Track Rain on Doppler 6000

The advisory lasts until 7:15 p.m. Areas that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and more.

By Adam Berg and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

As heavy rain continues Monday, a flash flood warning was issued for northern Miami-Dade County.

The advisory lasts until 7:15 p.m. Areas that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and more.

Between 3 to 5 inches of rain have already fallen, according to the National Weather Service. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Drivers are advised to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads.

We have a high risk of rip currents, a high surf advisory and a small craft advisory in play through Wednesday.

Local

lottery 2 hours ago

Mom Who Spent Life Savings to Pay for Daughter's Cancer Treatment Wins Lottery

social media 2 hours ago

Report Details How Social Media Positively and Negatively Impacts Girls

Our cold front will slowly work back into our region as a warm front this week will keep showers and a few storms in the forecast right into Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like we finally dry out late week and into the weekend.

Temperatures remain in the upper-70s to low-80s for much of the week with mid-80s and more sunshine for the weekend. 

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherSouth FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us