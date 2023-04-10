Flash Flood Warning Issued for Portion of Miami-Dade County: Track Rain on Doppler 6000

As heavy rain continues Monday, a flash flood warning was issued for northern Miami-Dade County.

The advisory lasts until 7:15 p.m. Areas that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and more.

Between 3 to 5 inches of rain have already fallen, according to the National Weather Service. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible.

**FLASH FLOOD WARNING** issued for a portion of Miami-Dade County until 7:15pm. This replaces the previous Flood Advisory. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/VLjAK3LKx3 — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) April 10, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Drivers are advised to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads.

We have a high risk of rip currents, a high surf advisory and a small craft advisory in play through Wednesday.

Our cold front will slowly work back into our region as a warm front this week will keep showers and a few storms in the forecast right into Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like we finally dry out late week and into the weekend.

Temperatures remain in the upper-70s to low-80s for much of the week with mid-80s and more sunshine for the weekend.