Flood Advisory for Broward, Miami-Dade Counties: Track the Heavy Rain on First Alert Doppler 6000

A flood advisory was issued Wednesday evening for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties due to heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for areas including Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Plantation, Sunrise and more. It lasts until 10:45 p.m. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

Following up...here's a better look at the areas of Broward Co. under a Flood Advisory this evening. pic.twitter.com/zMZRWi45cr — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) March 29, 2023

The flood advisory in Miami-Dade affects cities such as Miami, Liberty City and Little Haiti and lasts until 11:15 p.m.

NOW: A Flood Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade County - including Miami, Liberty City and Little Haiti - until 11:15pm - due to rainfall totals upwards of 3 inches. Use caution and never drive through water of an unknown depth. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/LKVBJsY1YY — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) March 30, 2023

Shower and thunderstorm chances will peak Wednesday evening, carrying into Thursday morning, before a comfortable pattern settles to complete the work week.

While much of the wet weather will end overnight, a few showers will pop up on the front end of Thursday as a northeast wind becomes established.

Look for a high of 81 on tomorrow, with a more pleasant feel thanks to a pool of dry air swinging through the area.

The lower humidity will hold on to end the work week as bright skies and breezy conditions become established Friday afternoon.

Highs will return to the middle 80s for the weekend with a mainly dry forecast to carry through Sunday.

Temperatures remain above average into next week with shower chances increasing by Monday.