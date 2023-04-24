Flood Advisory Issued for Portions of Miami-Dade; Showers, Thunderstorms Expected in South Florida

A flood advisory was issued for portions of Miami-Dade Monday as wet weather was impacting South Florida.

The flood advisory was in effect until 12 p.m. after an estimated 2 to 2.5 inches of rain having already fallen and an additional 1" to 2" to come, National Weather Service officials said.

Some locations that could experience minor flooding include Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Ojus, Golden Glades, Golden Beach and Ives Estates.

After a few spotty showers early Monday, expect showers and thunderstorms to get going again as early as midday and possibly continue into the evening rush.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Flood advisory for portions of Miami-Dade until 12pm edt. 1-2" have fallen in the warned area with an additional 1-2" possible. Take it slow in this area. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/O8qkLez0hm — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) April 24, 2023

Along with locally heavy rain and frequent lightning, we could also wind gusts and hail with these storms.

Highs are expected to push into the mid-80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more of the same.

Storms chances diminish by the end of the week but highs will push higher topping out in the upper-80s.

It also looks to stay on the hot side this weekend with showers and storms possibly pushing back in by the end of the weekend.