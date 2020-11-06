first alert weather

Flooding, Strong Winds in South Florida Ahead of Possible Impacts From Eta

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Eta hitting Cuba this weekend and then pushing into the Florida Straits early next week

Rain chances are on the increase today as moisture streams in on the breeze.

Today is the start of rain chances hovering above 70% for an extended period as Tropical Depression Eta makes its approach towards South Florida.

Periods of heavy rain will be working through South Florida today with an even better chance into the evening hours.

With the possibility of up to 10 inches of rain over the next five days, a flood watch has been issued, beginning tonight and lasting through Tuesday evening.

Additionally,  with gusty winds expected, a wind advisory will go into effect tonight and last through 6 a.m. Saturday. 

Eta isn't geared for a direct hit to South Florida, but officials in Miami-Dade are concerned about how it could bring major flooding to the area.

As the weekend progresses, expect the trend of numerous heavy showers and storms to continue and as Eta nears the winds could increase.

Depending on the exact track of Eta, isolated tornadic activity cannot be ruled out as we get into the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday with Tropical Storm Eta near by.

