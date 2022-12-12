Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Parts of Broward, Miami-Dade

A dense fog advisory has been issued for coastal Broward County and coastal Miami-Dade County through 9 a.m. as fog moves into portions of the east coast Monday.

Because visibility may drop to less than a mile at times, motorists are urged to use caution as conditions may vary widely over short distances. Allow extra time to reach your destination and use low-beam headlights only.

The advisory includes the cities of Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Hollywood Beach, Aventura, Miami Beach, Miami Shores, Downtown Miami, Cutler Bay, and Homestead Bayfront Park.

After getting through the patchy dense fog early on Monday, we should be left with a mostly sunny, warm and rain-free afternoon.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Highs will top in the low-mid-80s, well above our typical high of 79. Look for more of the same over the next couple of days.

Temperatures will bounce back to the morning 70s and afternoon mid-80s by Thursday as winds turn to the south. This is in response to a cold front that will then bring our temps down considerably by the weekend.

Look for lows in the low-60s with highs in the mid-upper 70s this weekend. These will likely be the coolest numbers we've seen since April.