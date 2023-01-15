Frost Advisory in Place for Parts of Miami-Dade, Broward as Temps Remain Low

Sunday morning temperatures in South Florida will be between 40-45 degrees with wind chills of 35-40 degrees so if you are heading out, bundle up.

Far western Broward is getting the coldest air.

This morning , a Frost Advisory remains in place until 9 a.m. for areas west of Florida’s Turnpike for Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

It is important to note that frost can zap and kill new or sensitive plants.

Yesterday, the high was 62 degrees and today we’ll be just a few degrees warmer. We’re aiming for 66 degrees Sunday with much lighter wind, so it will feel warmer under lots of sunshine.

A Rip Current Statement is in place today for both coastal Broward and Miami-Dade counties – there is a high risk for rip currents.

Tonight, temperatures fall back into the 40s but the cold air does start retreating.

We’ll be slightly warmer each morning and afternoon through the end of this week as the dry pattern remains.