Gusty Winds, Scattered Showers Expected Monday in South Florida

Look for gusty winds to continue Monday along with scattered showers and a possible storm.

Humidity is running high and that'll make those mid-upper-80s today feel more like the mid-90s.

The breeze will make for a slightly more pleasant feel out there, but marine conditions will be far from pleasant.

We are looking at a coastal flood advisory through Monday evening, a small craft advisory into Tuesday, and a high risk of rip currents through Wednesday.

Look for rain chances to subside by the middle and later part of the week.

The weekend looks really nice with lighter winds and low rain chances. Highs will be in the mid-upper-80s throughout.

