Heat advisory in effect, but scattered storms return for weekend

Heat advisories are in effect until 7 p.m. but there is a strong chance of showers that can keep the temps at bay.

By Chelsea Ambriz

A very warm and muggy morning is expected with mostly clear skies to start the weekend. 

This afternoon, scattered storms return to the forecast which will help break up some of the heat that is in place. 

Heat Advisories are in effect through 7 pm with heat index values up to 108. 

Storms will have frequent lightning and localized flooding. If you don’t see storms Saturday, there is a high chance to get rained on by Sunday. Storm chances increase for the second half of the weekend.

Temps drop slightly but with no major changes in the extended forecast. We’ll stay in the low 90s through the weekend and into next week.

