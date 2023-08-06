first alert weather

Heat advisory returns for all South Florida, Sahara Dust lowers rain chances

A Heat advisory is under effect until 7 p.m. with heat index hitting 110 degrees at times.

By Chelsea Ambriz

Just as we anticipated, Heat Advisories have been issued for all of South Florida until 7 PM – heat index forecast is up to 110 at times this afternoon. Be ready for them to be issued daily into the start of this week. The lower rain chances will allow the heat to stick around longer each afternoon. 

The chance for rain is in the forecast today, but it’s much lower across the area. The western suburbs have the best chance to see active weather today with one or two passing downpours. Most of the I-95 corridor to the beaches should remain mainly rain-free. 

The dry stretch is starting as a layer of Saharan dust is filtering into the sky, this doesn’t mean we won’t have any rain but the chance for storms is low. The focus will be on the temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values near 110 for the next several days. 

Stay cool and hydrated!

