High Temps, Scattered Storms to Kick Off Weekend in South Florida

After record-warm temperatures the last couple of days, we will make another run at records today, both this morning and again this afternoon.

The record for both Miami and Fort Lauderdale is 92°, which is our forecast high. Feels-like temps will soar to near 100°.

All of South Florida has a marginal risk (1 on a scale of 1 to 5) for severe storms, most likely 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. today. Wind and hail are the biggest concerns.

Scattered storms will fire up anytime from noon into the late afternoon, although it appears today’s bull’s eye wraps up by mid-afternoon.

There is a Small Craft Advisory for boaters because of the southwest gusts up to 25 kts throughout the day.

Sunday is similar to Saturday but rain chances drop to 30%.

A weak front comes through on Monday and that will allow some slightly cooler and less humid air to work in — basically bringing us back to seasonable temps in the mid-80s and mainly dry weather Monday through Wednesday.