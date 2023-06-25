Heat Advisories are in effect for the Florida Keys until 5 pm with the possibility of heat index values up to 110.

It’ll be hot and humid for all of South Florida, regardless of heat advisories or not. Temps warm into the low 90s and heat index values settle in the low 100s.

The chance for rain and storms remains in the forecast. Showers develop midday but the bulk of the activity will fill in after the noon time. The coverage increases as the day continues into the evening. There could even be late night showers lingering before storms end overnight.

Monday, there could be a few early morning showers but better chances for storms come late morning and into the afternoon. Storms for the afternoon will also have the chance to stick around until about 9 pm.

This week remains activity with scattered storm chances daily, but the coverage won’t be a widespread as we have had this weekend. It’ll still be hot and humid with dry time between downpours.

Tropics

TS Bret is no more. TS Cindy is still working in the open waters of the Atlantic. Still anticipated to remain away from the Lesser Antilles but choppy waves and rip currents are the indirect impacts that can be expected as Cindy moves NW at 21 mph. The storm is expected to slow down before it falls apart midweek. Currently core wind is holding at 50 mph, which is weaker than it was 24 hours ago.