Hot and Humid Tuesday in South Florida With Increasing Rain Chances

Deeper moisture will bring more rain our way Wednesday through Friday with easily 60-70% of us getting wet each day

South Florida will not just be wiping off the sweat Tuesday with temperatures reaching near record levels, but will also be dodging rain with storms increasing over the coming days.

Look for another humid day with near record heat as highs will push into the mid-90s with the current record sitting at 95 degrees in Miami. Fort Lauderdale's record will be a tougher nut to crack as the current record sits at 98 degrees.

Look for a few afternoon storms as well, mainly inland from the coast. Deeper moisture will bring more rain our way Wednesday through Friday with easily 60-70% of us getting wet each day.

Highs will dip a bit with the extra cloud and rain. In fact, highs will be near normal, topping out in the low 90s. Rain chances dip a bit this weekend with highs continuing to top out in the low 90s.

