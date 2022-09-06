Hot, Dry Morning Tuesday as Rain Chances Slowly Creep Up Throughout Work Week

It remains hot for your Tuesday with morning upper-70s to low-80s pushing into the low-mid-90s once again by late day.

Feels like temperatures will be above 100 as well.

Rain chances remain pretty low with 20-30% of us seeing action through the early afternoon before everything pushes to the west coast of Florida.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But rain chances creep up from here with 50-60% of us seeing showers and storms beginning midweek and lasting through Friday.

These storms may be more of the afternoon variety.

Temperatures remain a few degrees above average with low-mid-90s each afternoon.