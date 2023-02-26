Hot, Dry Pattern Continues in South Florida Heading Into Work Week

The hot and dry pattern is set to remain stagnant heading into the work week.

Sunday morning, temperatures have been near 70 degrees with patchy fog inland and in western areas. This afternoon will be another steamy day with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s with a high of 87.

Near record high temperatures are expected Sunday, with the current record being 88 degrees.

On Monday and Tuesday, there is a better chance to break or tie the records.

The record high Monday is 87 degrees and the current forecast is 88 degrees.The record high for Tuesday is 89 and it is forecast to tie it.

A weak front moves through Wednesday, and although no rain chances are expected, highs should fall back a few degrees and we’ll settle in the mid-80s into next weekend.

By next weekend, a front moving through could bring a few scattered showers on Saturday but the timing could change over the next few days.