Hot, Dry Pattern Continues in South Florida With Possible Record-Breaking Temps

Talk about persistence!

We've been locked in this warm and dry pattern for quite some time and we expect more afternoon warmth on your Monday.

After morning 60s, and some patchy fog, look for widespread upper-80s in the second half of the day. We may even break some records.

Winds will switch from the south to southwest on Tuesday and we will likely be even warmer, topping out at 90 degrees by the afternoon.