Hot, hazy and humid conditions are the main focus for Saturday

Heat advisories return to South Florida for Saturday with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values 105-108+.

Strong storms have been locked in the southern everglades overnight. There has been an update to the storm risk with parts of eastern Broward County in a level 2 risk for stronger storms. Miami-Dade remains under a level 1 risk for severe activity. All of the area could see intense wind gusts, frequent lightning, small hail, and localized flooding risks within the storms.

Storms develop Saturday by midday and pop off and on through the afternoon. There could even be a few overnight thunderstorms lingering into Sunday, Father’s day.

The heat sticks around for the entire weekend. Hot, Hazy and Humid conditions are the main focus until afternoon storms develop to help break up some of the steamy conditions. I wouldn’t be surprised of heat advisories were put in place for Sunday, yet again. Heat index values could be as high as 105+.

WATCHING THE TROPICS:

The tropics are heating up as well. The wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands is up to a 40% chance of development within the next 2 days and a 70% chance of development within the next 7 days. This means a tropical depression is likely to develop next week in the open waters of the Atlantic. Its current movement is west and we will be watching any additional impacts that may come from this in the coming wee