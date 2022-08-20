Hot, Humid Saturday Across South Florida with Chance for Scattered Storms

Much of the weekend will be very nice, although we are entering peak-humidity season which means temperatures in the lower 90s will feel like 105°+ in the coming days.
Widely scattered storms are possible at any point today, although at 30%, it means we’ll actually enjoy a decent Saturday.
Similar weather is expected Sunday, the difference being the storms will be focused more in the morning and midday with a drier afternoon.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
The tropics are a bit busier today with Potential Tropical Cyclone Four possibly strengthening into Danielle before making landfall around where Mexico and South Texas border each other.
A new tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of development but it is way too soon to know where and how this system will develop.
A more-significant wave might follow behind that and models are much more aggressive with something stronger possibly developing over the next two weeks.
Local
Be prepared for your day and week ahead during the hurricane season. Sign up for our weather newsletter.