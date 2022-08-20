Hot, Humid Saturday Across South Florida with Chance for Scattered Storms

Much of the weekend will be very nice, although we are entering peak-humidity season which means temperatures in the lower 90s will feel like 105°+ in the coming days.

Widely scattered storms are possible at any point today, although at 30%, it means we’ll actually enjoy a decent Saturday.

Similar weather is expected Sunday, the difference being the storms will be focused more in the morning and midday with a drier afternoon.

The tropics are a bit busier today with Potential Tropical Cyclone Four possibly strengthening into Danielle before making landfall around where Mexico and South Texas border each other.

A new tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of development but it is way too soon to know where and how this system will develop.

A more-significant wave might follow behind that and models are much more aggressive with something stronger possibly developing over the next two weeks.