Hot, Humid Saturday in South Florida as Rain Chances Increase in Afternoon

Heat and humidity will be taking over for our weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon storms developing under the heat of the day. Highs will reach into the mid and upper 80s and the heat index values will be close or above 90.

Scattered storms could bring heavy rain at times throughout the second half of our Saturday, but even so, we’ll still have plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tonight, we’ll clear out and break in any of the rain activity as a front moves through. This is relatively weak and won’t bring major changes to the forecast.

Sunday will be another hot one and could even be just as hot as Saturday. Storms are still possible behind the front with afternoon activity being the main timeframe. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s.

By Monday, the temperatures fall back to the low 80s, which is average for this time of year, but an unsettled pattern will take over next week with daily thunderstorm chances.