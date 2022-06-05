Hot, Humid Weather as Rain Chances Drop on This South Florida Sunday

After a very busy Saturday, things are looking much drier for Sunday.

We’re waking up to bright skies with just a few clouds this morning.

Hot and humid conditions will take shape through the afternoon hours with highs reaching the low 90s and feels-like temperatures pushing into the mid-to-upper-90s.

Rain chances hover around 30% with just a few afternoon showers and storms possible across the area.

A more typical rainy season pattern returns for our next work week with showers and thunderstorm chances around 40-50% for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the meantime, if you’re planning to head to the beach today, bright and beautiful with low rain chances but our rip current risk is high.

Tropical storm Alex is moving at a speedy pace to the northeast and will impact Bermuda by tomorrow with a few inches of rain.