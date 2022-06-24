Hot, Humid Weather Returns to South Florida

It's going to be a scorcher on your Friday with the humidity roaring back as well. High will hit the low-mid-90s with feels-like temperatures above 100.

We could see a storm or two as well, mainly inland from the coast.

Rain chances pick up this weekend with Sunday looking like the most unsettled day. Highs will touch the low-90s Saturday and they may struggle to hit the 90s on Sunday.

Rain chances stay elevated early next week with some rain relief expected by the end of the week. Highs may continue their struggle to hit 90 but the humidity will remain sky-high.

We continue to monitor a tropical wave well out into the Atlantic.

This disorganized area of showers and storms could become a depression by early next week.

No impact to the U.S. but the Lesser Antilles could be in play to see some squally weather.