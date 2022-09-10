Hot Morning in South Florida Saturday with Scattered Showers Expected Throughout Afternoon

There is a chance for a possible isolated storm along the coast Saturday morning, as wind is starting to return from the south-southeast.

This afternoon, any storm activity will be mainly inland.

Highs are in the low 90s and will top out near 93°. It will feel more like 105° by the warmest point of the day.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is a high rip current risk today so beach goers should listen to the lifeguards and beach flags.

Sunday looks to be a repeat of Saturday.

Afternoon storms will be mainly inland and west with a high of 93°, but will feel over 100° for much of the area.

Hurricane Earl is still holding at a Category 2 storm, but is tracking away from Canada, Bermuda, and the U.S. There could be swells and rip currents in coastal areas. Otherwise, no impacts to South Florida.