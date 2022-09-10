Hot Morning in South Florida Saturday with Scattered Showers Expected Throughout Afternoon

There is a chance for a possible isolated storm along the coast Saturday morning, as wind is starting to return from the south-southeast.
This afternoon, any storm activity will be mainly inland.
Highs are in the low 90s and will top out near 93°. It will feel more like 105° by the warmest point of the day.
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
There is a high rip current risk today so beach goers should listen to the lifeguards and beach flags.
Sunday looks to be a repeat of Saturday.
Afternoon storms will be mainly inland and west with a high of 93°, but will feel over 100° for much of the area.
Local
Hurricane Earl is still holding at a Category 2 storm, but is tracking away from Canada, Bermuda, and the U.S. There could be swells and rip currents in coastal areas. Otherwise, no impacts to South Florida.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead during the hurricane season. Sign up for our weather newsletter.